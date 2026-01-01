Comprehensive Pregnancy & Prenatal Care in Northern Virginia

When a patient first recognizes that she is pregnant, she will call our office. We will bring them in to confirm pregnancy and then we start the prenatal visits.

We see them on a regular schedule. We walk them through what to expect, their diet, their activity, immunizations during the pregnancy that are due.

We talk about the labor process when when that becomes appropriate. The goal is just having an as healthy a pregnancy as possible.

During your prenatal care, we will have you rotate and meet as many of the OB providers as you can. And this is great because I think you get to put a name with the face and you know that one of us is going to be with you.

At UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, our birthing center, our doctors truly care. Our staff is wonderful, is very professional. I will encourage you to come and visit, tour our facility, talk to our providers before you make a decision.

So the care team that takes care of the parents and the newborn at the hospital would include the neonatologist, which is the high-risk pediatrician at the hospital. So you can be assured of a high level of care for your baby, for your newborn. As for your care team otherwise, it's the obstetrician, like myself. There is the labor and delivery nurse. There will be the neonatal nurse as well, to do the assessments for the baby. We also have a team of lactation consultants to help care for you and help make sure that you can be successful in your journey with breastfeeding. Postpartum nurses as well who will care for you on a daily basis.

Immediately after birth, we actually do skin-to-skin. I put the baby right on mommy before even clamping the cord, which is recommended to wait a little bit to benefit the baby. And then postpartum afterwards, we will round on you and check on you every day while you're at the hospital, to answer any questions and just to be sure you're recovering.

When our moms arrive in labor, we provide all the things you need for your baby. We have diapers, wipes, we have blankets, we have outfits that you'll be able to use with your baby while at the hospital. It's important to bring an outfit to go home. It's very important to bring your car seat.

Our team is equipped to manage most high-risisk pregnancies. We have a lovely birthing center here. with a level 3 NICU for support.

So, I think people can feel comfortable knowing that when they come here, we're going to treat you like you were our family.