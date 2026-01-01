Comprehensive Pregnancy & Prenatal Care in Northern Virginia
Prenatal care is one of the most important steps in having a healthy pregnancy. Whether you’re planning for a baby, newly pregnant, or preparing for delivery, UVA Health’s OB-GYN team in Northern Virginia is here to support you every step of the way.
We offer personalized pregnancy care close to home. That means convenient prenatal appointments, trusted maternity providers, and a state-of-the-art hospital for labor and delivery.
At our Northern Virginia locations, you’ll find comprehensive prenatal care and family-centered delivery options. These are all backed by advanced medical support and a compassionate team.
From your first ultrasound to your baby’s arrival, we make sure you and your growing family feel confident, cared for, and connected. We’ll help you find a location and time that works for your prenatal care.
Preparing for Your Pregnancy Journey
Get access to our first trimester checklist and tips for a healthy pregnancy.
Start Your Prenatal Care
Our experienced team has guided thousands of families through pregnancy and delivery. And each is a little different. At your prenatal visits, we'll listen to what your family wants, talk about what's important to you, and share options. At each visit, we'll talk about what's needed for your and your baby's health. From concerns about medications to nutrition feedback, we want to answer your questions so you feel secure.
These visits can also be special. We love the experience of letting expectant parents hear their baby's first heartbeat or see their face on an ultrasound. These milestones are special, and we’ll make sure you have time to celebrate them.
But we’re also here to safeguard your future. During prenatal visits, we’ll carefully monitor you and your baby to ensure you’re both healthy and catch any potential problems early. With in-office ultrasound, you won't need to wait to find out if everything is okay. And if there are problems, the UVA Health maternal-fetal medicine team can provide support via telehealth or during their in-office visits. That means you’ll have access to the best available advice for any complications or additional risks. And most of the time, you won’t have to leave the comfort of your community.
Here are some of the things we can discuss at your prenatal visits:
- Handling pregnancy symptoms, like nausea
- Getting healthy meals with the needed vitamins
- Prenatal vitamin options
- Prenatal genetic testing (if desired)
- Ultrasound timing
- Pregnancy blood test to check for common concerns like anemia
- Establishing pediatric care
Personalized Pregnancy Care Close to Home
Our OB-GYN teams provide personalized prenatal care, family-centered delivery, and comprehensive newborn support, from your first ultrasound to your baby’s arrival and beyond. We make sure you and your growing family feel confident, cared for, and connected.Watch Video
When a patient first recognizes that she is pregnant, she will call our office. We will bring them in to confirm pregnancy and then we start the prenatal visits.
We see them on a regular schedule. We walk them through what to expect, their diet, their activity, immunizations during the pregnancy that are due.
We talk about the labor process when when that becomes appropriate. The goal is just having an as healthy a pregnancy as possible.
During your prenatal care, we will have you rotate and meet as many of the OB providers as you can. And this is great because I think you get to put a name with the face and you know that one of us is going to be with you.
At UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, our birthing center, our doctors truly care. Our staff is wonderful, is very professional. I will encourage you to come and visit, tour our facility, talk to our providers before you make a decision.
So the care team that takes care of the parents and the newborn at the hospital would include the neonatologist, which is the high-risk pediatrician at the hospital. So you can be assured of a high level of care for your baby, for your newborn. As for your care team otherwise, it's the obstetrician, like myself. There is the labor and delivery nurse. There will be the neonatal nurse as well, to do the assessments for the baby. We also have a team of lactation consultants to help care for you and help make sure that you can be successful in your journey with breastfeeding. Postpartum nurses as well who will care for you on a daily basis.
Immediately after birth, we actually do skin-to-skin. I put the baby right on mommy before even clamping the cord, which is recommended to wait a little bit to benefit the baby. And then postpartum afterwards, we will round on you and check on you every day while you're at the hospital, to answer any questions and just to be sure you're recovering.
When our moms arrive in labor, we provide all the things you need for your baby. We have diapers, wipes, we have blankets, we have outfits that you'll be able to use with your baby while at the hospital. It's important to bring an outfit to go home. It's very important to bring your car seat.
Our team is equipped to manage most high-risisk pregnancies. We have a lovely birthing center here. with a level 3 NICU for support.
So, I think people can feel comfortable knowing that when they come here, we're going to treat you like you were our family.
Deliver Your Baby
During your prenatal visits, you’ll get the chance to have an appointment with all our providers. That means whenever labor happens, you’ll see a familiar face.
At UVA Health Prince William Medical Center’s Hylton Family Women's & Children's Center, we focus on supporting each individual through labor with care that’s tailored for them. Whether you’d like to walk around, use a birthing ball, or just spend some quiet time with your partner while you finalize your name choices, you choose what you need to do to get through labor.
In addition to our delivery rooms, we also have 2 operating rooms for C-sections, as needed.
With 24/7 anesthesia support, you can decide on an epidural on your time. And if you don’t want an epidural, we can support many different pain management options. We also offer nitrous oxide, focused meditations, and breathing management.
Maternity Care Access Award
U.S. News & World Report has also awarded UVA Health's Prince William Medical Center the Maternity Care Access award. This highlights our commitment to serving communities with limited access to maternity services.
Award-Winning Care
U.S. News & World Report designated UVA Health's Prince William Medical Center as a High-Performing Hospital for maternity care, the highest possible ranking.
Newborn Care
We’re here to support whatever choice is right for your family. After you've given birth, we'll help you with newborn care. This includes access to our lactation consultants, pediatric specialists, and nurse educators. It's normal to have some questions about learning to care for a baby, and we're here to answer all of them.
With a level III NICU, we can provide routine care as well as focused support for emergencies.
We can also help you establish care for your newborn with a local pediatrician, so you'll always have someone for anything, and everything, that comes up.
High-Risk Care
Our maternal-fetal medicine team helps with high-risk pregnancies. In many cases, they can even offer care remotely, so you don't need to travel. They help with: Preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, heart complications of pregnancy, chronic health conditions, as well as many other risk factors.
Postpartum Support
We'll help you navigate your body's recovery after birth and beyond. Need support with breastfeeding? Our team of internationally board-certified lactation consultants are ready to help. Other postpartum concerns we support include: Getting established with a pediatrician, mental health, and returning to work