When patients are discharged from the medical center, they may need support through that transition. Population Health's case managers offer that support. Case managers are assigned to patients as they leave our emergency room, ambulatory clinic, or inpatient stay. For continuity of care, our case managers work closely with state, regional, and local partners to connect people with the resources that will help in their recovery.

What Do Case Managers Do?

Case managers offer many areas of expertise. Our Population Health case management team focuses on:

Patient advocacy and education

Clinical care coordination

Continuity of care

Service management

Outcomes monitoring

Psychosocial help

Practice development

How Does This Affect Care?

Case managers focus on better outcomes and smoother recoveries.

Our case management team makes sure that patients understand:

Their diagnosis

Medication

Care plan

Follow-up services

By addressing gaps in care, improving support systems, and offering the tools people need to manage their care, Population Health Case Managers reduce emergency room visits and hospital readmissions. This helps improve long-term health outcomes and provide a better quality of life for the patients in our care.