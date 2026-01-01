Medical Emergency Simulation Area

Simulation-based experiences help healthcare providers maintain and improve their clinical judgement and teamwork during medical emergencies. Medical emergencies are low-frequency events, but they're high acuity. They're situations where providers must get it right and where there's little time for thoughtful collaboration and improvement. Simulation offers providers an opportunity to manage these events with a manikin as their patient and with instructors to help provide feedback on where they excelled, and how they can improve.

Providers who participate in simulation are able to provide better care in emergency situations.

How We Work With Providers

Every unit, department, or team has different needs, and simulation work must be customized. We will talk with you to understand your educational goals and develop simulations to address these needs. Sometimes, we craft simulations to help teams develop new processes or workflows. These types of simulations allow for stress-testing processes before implementation

We offer a simulation room, but we can also work in a patient care area of the medical center. We have a wide variety of manikins for different scenarios, including low-fidelity models for CPR-type training to high-fidelity manikins with pulses, chest rises, as well as heart and lung sounds. Sometimes we also use actors to mimic patients.

Our Team

We offer facilitators who can play a role in a simulation, like a consulting physician. If manikins are needed, we will have a manikin operator in the room. The operator's job is to control the manikin. During your simulation, we may make video and audio recordings. These can be a good way for teams to review how they did and what they could have done differently. If we want to use these resources for anything else, we will need your written permission. Without this, we will not use them.