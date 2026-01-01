Surgical Pathology Tests

Surgical pathology studies tissues removed during surgery. This helps our providers with diagnosis and can be an essential step in developing a treatment plan. UVA Health's surgical pathology service performs a wide variety of tests every day. These tests can include expert visual analysis, but may also involve electron microscopy, immunofluorescence, and other advanced technical evaluation. In order to get accurate results, specimens must be collected with our team's requirements in mind.

All specimens must have a label affixed with:

Patient name

Medical record number

Date of birth

They must also be accompanied by a completed Surgical Pathology Requisition Form.