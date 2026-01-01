Blood Bank & Transfusion Medicine Services

The Blood Bank and Transfusion Medicine Services at UVA University Medical Center are accredited by CAP and AABB and registered by the FDA. Blood products are primarily purchased from the American Red Cross.

Red blood cells, plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate are routinely available. All cellular products are leukocyte-reduced and irradiated or pathogen-reduced. Washing and splitting of blood products can be provided if medically indicated. Red cell antibody identification, evaluation for platelet refractoriness, and transfusion reaction workups are available. The Blood Bank also performs Rotem and Quantra coagulation testing.

Tissue stored in the Blood Bank includes: allograft tissues for vascular surgery, transplant vessels, and bone flaps.

A Blood Bank Physician is available 24/7 and can be reached by calling the Blood Bank at 434-924-2273 or pager number 1426.

Services Available

Transfusion Medicine & Immunohematologic Consultation

Immunohematologic Evaluation

Platelet Alloimmunization Evaluation

Blood Transfusion

Transfusion should be requested according to UVA Blood Transfusion Guidelines in PolicyTech.

Informed consent must be obtained prior to initiation of transfusion according to Informed Decision-Making Medical Center Policy.

Blood transfusion should be administered according to Blood Product Administration SOP.

Samples for testing should be collected according to Medical Laboratories Specimen Acceptance/Rejection Criteria Medical Center Policy. Additional information on available testing and specimen requirements can be found at Laboratory Tests - Medical Laboratories.