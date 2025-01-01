Find a UVA Health Nephrologist Close to Home

Staying on top of your chronic kidney disease (CKD) is challenging. But that's why we're here for you. At UVA Health, you’ll find an expert nephrologist (kidney doctor). We’ll make sure kidney disease doesn’t get in your way.

You know UVA Health as a leading academic medical center not just in Virginia — but in the country. But did you know we’re right around the corner in Lynchburg and Farmville?

Get the support you need to manage your kidney disease — close to home.

Why Choose UVA Health for Your Kidney Care?

You need the best care. And kidney disease doesn’t wait. When you need a doctor, you can see one right away at UVA Health.

Top Kidney Care & Services

No one can match our expertise in kidney care, including:

Diagnosis and management of all types of kidney disease

Stopping or slowing down the progression of kidney disease

All types of kidney replacement therapy (does your kidney’s important job of filtering waste)

Apheresis to help with treatment of complicated kidney disorders or a kidney-damaging blood disorder

Glomerulonephritis, cancer-associated kidney diseases, polycystic kidney disease, kidney stones, hypertension, and other disorders

Experts in CKD You Can Count On

Our nephrologists in Lynchburg and Farmville have intensive fellowship training in kidney diseases and related conditions like hard-to-control high blood pressure. This means they stay up to date on the latest medicines and therapies in kidney care.

And as a UVA Health patient, you’ll have access to every advanced treatment, including a life-saving kidney transplant.

Quick Access to CKD Care in Lynchburg & Farmville

We can see you within 2 weeks of a referral from your current provider.

Find free, close parking at both:

UVA Health Nephrology Lynchburg

UVA Health Nephrology Farmville

Dialysis in Your Own Home

You can get dialysis at our Lynchburg or Farmville location. But we also offer at-home therapy.

3 Easy Steps to Get Started

You always have the option to change or add a provider to your care team. And we’re always here to give a second opinion on the best treatment.

1. Ask Your Current Provider for a Referral

Who can refer? A referral can come from anyone who helps you manage your kidney disease or related conditions like your:

Primary care provider

Cardiologist (heart specialist)

Endocrinologist (diabetes specialist)

Nutritionist or dietitian

For Your Referring Provider

Already have a UVA Health provider? They can refer you through EPIC.

Not with UVA Health? Your provider can fax your referral to: 434.220.1003

What we need:

Cover sheet with your name

Referral

Diagnosis

Office notes

2. Give Us Time to Look Over Your Medical Records

We’ll find the best doctor for you to see. We’ll also check with your insurance to make sure we’re in your network.

3. Schedule Your Appointment

After we review your records, we’ll call you to schedule an appointment. We’ll find a time and location that fits into your life.

Want to learn more? Call us 434.220.1002