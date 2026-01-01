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April & Justin’s Bariatric Surgery Journey

Finally, Something That Worked

After years of diets and frustration, April and Justin found real, lasting change through bariatric surgery at UVA Health — and a future full of energy and possibility.

Why UVA Health for Bariatric Surgery

We're here to cheer you on through your entire bariatric surgery journey. We'll help you learn everything you need to know before surgery. And we'll help you through everything that comes after to ensure your lifelong weight-loss success. Make an appointment to get started.