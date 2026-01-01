April & Justin’s Bariatric Surgery Journey

April: I tried basically every diet under the sun. I tried keto. I tried Weight Watchers. Nothing was working with me. I was just getting basically bigger every single year of my life. So it was just generally great to find a tool that worked for me.

Justin: I tried for weight loss, different tactics, working out, and stuff like that. It didn't quite work. I started getting to the point where I could barely fit in my car. And not really move through life in a way that's easy or functional.

April: Justin and my mom called me together and they're like, "Hi. We signed all three of us up to go to an information session to learn about bariatric surgery." Honestly, the entire team here at UVA Health was wonderful during the experience. I feel like my future is just a lot more open and I have lot more options ahead of me for sure.