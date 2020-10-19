Video: Get a Closer Look at the New UVA Breast Care Center

The UVA Health comprehensive Breast Care Center is now open. This new, 18,500-square-foot facility houses the majority of breast care services in one convenient location, which will help ensure coordinated visits and expand the focus on patient-centered care.
Watch the video below to get a closer look at the facility and hear from UVA specialists, who share information on the comprehensive services your patients can expect in this new collaborative space.
Vimeo Video
