Video Case Study: Idiopathic Thrombophilia and Central Venous Occlusions Treated with Image-Guided, Catheter-Based Techniques
Patients with thrombophilia have a predisposition to abnormal clotting and may develop thrombosis without any of the usual triggering factors, such as immobilization, cancer or obesity. In the video below, UVA interventional radiologist Minhajuddin Khaja, MD, MBA, discusses a complex pediatric patient with idiopathic thrombophilia who experienced multiple clots, causing life-threatening complications, including right heart and multi-organ failure.
“Zoe remains an enigma. Even after her treatment, we still do not know what caused her idiopathic thrombophilia,” says Khaja. “She is a perfect example of why patients should come to UVA for their care. We have a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach and that allows us to come up with every possible treatment option for even the most complex patients.”
Case Study: Idiopathic Thrombophilia
At a Glance
Patient: Zoey Greer, a 7-year-old female
Diagnosis: Idiopathic thrombophilia
Treated by: Interventional radiologists Minhajuddin Khaja, MD, and John Fritz Angle, MD.
Treatment: Recanalization of major vessels, including the SVC from the arm using catheter-based techniques; angioplasty of the inferior vena cava and stent placement
Outcome: Restored blood flow in the IVC and SVC with no collateral veins; patient remained in the hospital for 5 weeks to recover from the effects of circulatory and respiratory support.
Follow-up: Patient will require long-term follow-up care with a hematologist and vascular specialist. However, she is back to a near-normal life.
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