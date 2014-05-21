Comprehensive Vascular Screening for Asymptomatic, At-Risk Patients

Early detection and treatment of vascular disease can significantly reduce the risk for serious, sometimes disabling or even fatal conditions like heart attack or stroke. That’s why UVA Heart and Vascular Center is now offering asymptomatic, at-risk patients easy access to comprehensive vascular screening at the new Vascular Screening Clinic at Northridge Medical Park. This affordable screening is now offered weekly to provide patients with options beyond insurance-approved testing.





Which Patients Are Considered At-Risk?

The primary characteristics of patients at risk for vascular disease include:

Age 65 or older

Age 50 or older with cardiovascular risk factors, such as smoking, high blood pressure and/or high cholesterol

Family history of stroke or abdominal aortic aneurysm

Screening Overview

In a single visit, patients will receive three noninvasive tests to screen for carotid atherosclerosis, abdominal aortic aneurysm and peripheral arterial disease. No referral is necessary. Tests include:

Carotid duplex ultrasound

Abdominal ultrasound

Ankle-Brachial Index

Initial test results will be available immediately, with a final reading by our skilled team of vascular specialists. Vascular screening is $99 for all three tests.





Results That Allow You to Treat More Effectively

When your patients are screened for vascular disease at UVA, you receive:

A broad vascular health update. Conditions like peripheral arterial disease are markers for blockages in the coronary arteries. If your patient has a normal vascular screen, it’s a good sign blockages aren’t present elsewhere.

Consultations with UVA experts. If screening indicates your patient is at increased risk, our specialists are available to provide guidance in managing his or her vascular disease through risk factor modification.

Immediate referrals. Patients who test positive for a blockage have direct access to UVA vascular surgeons for treatment.

“We have a growing program at UVA with many resources available to patients with vascular disease,” says Gilbert R. Upchurch Jr MD, Director of the Vascular Center. “We are committed to getting back to referring doctors with test results, treating their patients quickly if necessary and being available to discuss options for managing this disease effectively.”

View complete screening protocols.

If you have patients who meet at-risk criteria for vascular disease, tell them about the Vascular Screening Clinic at Northridge Medical Park. Encourage them to make an appointment today by calling 434.924.5824.