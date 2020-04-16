UVA Welcomes New Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Craig Kent, MD

After a months-long search and the vetting of dozens of candidates, UVA now has a new leader of its Health System. Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Craig Kent, MD, stepped into the leadership role on Feb. 1, 2020.

In a letter to

faculty and staff, UVA President Jim Ryan shared some of the feedback the

search committee received from others in the field that reinforced Kent’s

reputation as an esteemed leader and colleague.

Ryan writes: “As part of the search process, we spoke

with national leaders in academic medicine, as well as people who have known

and worked with Dr. Kent for years. They described

Dr. Kent’s integrity, his ability to generate a

sense of trust, his capacity to be both visionary and strategic, his skill at

recruiting faculty, and his boundless energy. Some simply described him

as the best leader they had ever worked with, while nearly all described him as

their hardest working colleague.”

Kent, an

internationally recognized vascular surgeon, comes to UVA from Ohio State

University, where he served as the dean of the College of Medicine and vice

president for Health Sciences. Kent will now oversee and lead all UVA Health

operations, which means he will have a hand in every aspect of academic

medicine, including clinical care, research education and community outreach.

In a recent article

published on UVA Today, Kent discussed his qualifications and professional

journey, as well as his goals for the future of UVA Health. One: continue

caring for the community surrounding the University, in Charlottesville and

beyond. Two: be better equipped to meet the growing demand for the advanced

care UVA provides.

“Because our team

provides such extraordinary health care, and there is so much demand, our

hospitals and clinics are often full,” he says. “It is our obligation to solve

this problem, and to find ways to make our services more accessible.”

Read more at UVA Today.