UVA Urogynecologist Will See Patients in Culpeper Starting in August

Beginning Monday, August 5, urogynecologist Kathie Hullfish, MD, will begin seeing patients at UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Culpeper twice each month. This new service will help meet the increasing demand for specialty care focused on women’s health, particularly the treatment of disorders of the pelvic organs.

Hullfish has more

than two decades of experience treating the full range of pelvic floor disorders,

which includes everything from pelvic organ prolapse and urinary and fecal

incontinence to overactive bladder and fistulas.

“These

conditions, while very common, remain what we like to call a hidden epidemic,”

says Hullfish. “They're incredibly common, but nobody really likes to talk

about them. So we offer a very comfortable environment to talk about these issues

first of all, and then help patients meet their goals.”

Some of the

nonsurgical and surgical treatment options Hullfish provides include:

Vaginal



and robotic reconstruction for pelvic organ prolapse

slings

Hysterectomy

Botox



injections for overactive bladder.

Hullfish will perform outpatient procedures at Novant Health

UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center and both outpatient and inpatient

procedures at University Hospital in Charlottesville.

To refer a patient to Dr. Hullfish, call UVA Obstetrics and

Gynecology Culpeper at 540.321.3002.