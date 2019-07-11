UVA Urogynecologist Will See Patients in Culpeper Starting in August
Beginning Monday, August 5, urogynecologist Kathie Hullfish, MD, will begin seeing patients at UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Culpeper twice each month. This new service will help meet the increasing demand for specialty care focused on women’s health, particularly the treatment of disorders of the pelvic organs.
Hullfish has more
than two decades of experience treating the full range of pelvic floor disorders,
which includes everything from pelvic organ prolapse and urinary and fecal
incontinence to overactive bladder and fistulas.
“These
conditions, while very common, remain what we like to call a hidden epidemic,”
says Hullfish. “They're incredibly common, but nobody really likes to talk
about them. So we offer a very comfortable environment to talk about these issues
first of all, and then help patients meet their goals.”
Some of the
nonsurgical and surgical treatment options Hullfish provides include:
- Vaginal
and robotic reconstruction for pelvic organ prolapse
- Midurethral
slings
- Hysterectomy
- Botox
injections for overactive bladder.
Hullfish will perform outpatient procedures at Novant Health
UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center and both outpatient and inpatient
procedures at University Hospital in Charlottesville.
To refer a patient to Dr. Hullfish, call UVA Obstetrics and
Gynecology Culpeper at 540.321.3002.
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians