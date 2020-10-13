Watch the Live Case Studies UVA Presented at the 2020 Virtual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference

This year marked the 32nd anniversary of the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference, the premier international scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). Like so many events of 2020, this year’s conference was held virtually, with over 10,000 attendees from more than 90 countries logging on for TCT Connect.

Attendees had an opportunity to engage with leaders in the field of interventional cardiology, get updates on clinical trials and science training, and view live surgical cases presented by select hospitals worldwide. “The University of Virginia was honored to be chosen as 1 of 6 hospitals in the U.S., and 1 of 9 hospitals worldwide selected to perform live cases as part of the TCT Conference this year,” says structural and interventional cardiologist Nishtha Sodhi, MD.

UVA presented the following cases:

Those unable to attend the live conference can now view a recording of the event online at tctconnect.com.