UVA Receives Highest National Honor for Nursing Care

Only around 10% of U.S. hospitals have earned Magnet® recognition – the highest national honor for nursing practice – from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UVA Medical Center is among them.

“Magnet recognition is a testament to the highest level of care our team provides,” says K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs.

UVA received its most recent Magnet designation in 2015, and after an in-depth review by the ANCC, has demonstrated an even greater commitment to Magnet standards, providing superior, high-quality and innovative nursing care to patients.

