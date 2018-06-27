Your UVA Physician Directory Is Now a Searchable, Multifunctional App

The printed UVA Health System physician directory is being phased out in favor of a new UVA Doctors app that allows you to easily find the UVA specialist you’re looking for. Now available for Apple® and Android® devices, the comprehensive provider directory is fully searchable by name, specialty or condition treated. You can even flag your favorites, so you can quickly find those doctors you refer to most often.

In addition to current physician profiles and contact information, the UVA Doctors app provides direct links that will allow you to:

Schedule an appointment

Make a referral

Contact our physician relations team

Access EpicCare Link

View the latest updates on UVA Physician Resource

Download the UVA Doctors app today and let us know what you think! Email Liz Nottingham with your feedback.

Android (Google Play™ Store)

Apple (App Store® )