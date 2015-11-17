UVA Orthopedics Clinic Now Open In Culpeper

A University of Virginia Health System orthopedic clinic is now open at UVA Culpeper Hospital, providing increased access to specialized orthopedic care for patients in Culpeper and the surrounding areas.

General Orthopedics, Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine Services

With a team of fellowship-trained sports medicine and joint replacement surgeons, UVA Orthopedics Culpeper provides local care to patients with a wide array of orthopedic issues. Both general and specialized orthopedic care are provided, including hip, knee and shoulder replacements; complex arthroscopy; fracture care; treatment of arthritis and overuse injuries; and repair of tendon, muscle and ligament injuries.

Orthopedic surgeons Armin Aalami Harandi, MD, and Elisabeth Robinson, MD, are now seeing patients at the clinic, located on the UVA Culpeper Hospital campus at 541 Sunset Ln., Suite 303, in Culpeper.

Harandi is fellowship-trained in hip and knee joint replacement and orthopedic sports medicine. He specializes in caring for patients needing joint replacements, as well as patients who need care for sports-related injuries.

Robinson is fellowship-trained in sports medicine. She specializes in caring for patients with bone fractures as well as sports-related injuries of the foot and ankle, hip, shoulder, wrist and hand, elbow and knee. Robinson also performs shoulder and knee joint replacements.

Prosthetic and orthotic services also are available on-site, and UVA Orthopedics Culpeper partners with physical therapists at UVA Culpeper Hospital to schedule targeted therapies.

Patients requiring additional specialty care are referred directly and quickly to those specialists at UVA Orthopedics in Charlottesville. "We are expanding the services we offer in Culpeper to better meet the needs of our patients,” says Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery.

To refer a patient to the UVA Orthopedics Culpeper, please call 540.321.3120.