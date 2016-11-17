UVA Now In Haymarket! Plus: New Specialists Serving Zion Crossroads
UVA Health System is expanding its reach to better serve your community. The latest clinic openings include:
UVA Pediatric Hematology Oncology Haymarket
15195 Heathcoate Blvd., Suite 350
Haymarket, VA 20169
Mon.–Fri., 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
434.924.8499
The team of medical and surgical specialists at UVA Pediatric Hematology Oncology Haymarket evaluates, diagnoses and treats infants and adolescents with blood disorders and cancer. Infusion, transfusion and outpatient procedures are also provided.
Zion Crossroads
There are two additional UVA specialists now serving Zion Crossroads and the surrounding areas. They include:
Jody Well, PA
Specializing in: general orthopedics and orthopedic trauma
Clinic Hours: Friday, 8 a.m. –5 p.m.
Tim Kyin, MD
Specializing in: allergy services for adults and children
Clinic Hours: Thursday, 1–5 p.m.
UVA Zion Crossroads Medical Park
1015 Spring Creek Parkway Zion Crossroads, VA 22942
434.243.ZION (9466)
To refer a patient to one of these clinics or specialties, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.
