UVA Now In Haymarket! Plus: New Specialists Serving Zion Crossroads

UVA Health System is expanding its reach to better serve your community. The latest clinic openings include:

UVA Pediatric Hematology Oncology Haymarket

15195 Heathcoate Blvd., Suite 350

Haymarket, VA 20169

Mon.–Fri., 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

434.924.8499

The team of medical and surgical specialists at UVA Pediatric Hematology Oncology Haymarket evaluates, diagnoses and treats infants and adolescents with blood disorders and cancer. Infusion, transfusion and outpatient procedures are also provided.

Zion Crossroads

There are two additional UVA specialists now serving Zion Crossroads and the surrounding areas. They include:

Jody Well, PA

Specializing in: general orthopedics and orthopedic trauma

Clinic Hours: Friday, 8 a.m. –5 p.m.

Tim Kyin, MD

Specializing in: allergy services for adults and children

Clinic Hours: Thursday, 1–5 p.m.

UVA Zion Crossroads Medical Park

1015 Spring Creek Parkway Zion Crossroads, VA 22942

434.243.ZION (9466)

To refer a patient to one of these clinics or specialties, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.