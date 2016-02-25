UVA Neurology Clinics Moving

UVA Neurology adult and pediatric specialists are moving from Fontaine Research Park to UVA Primary Care Center, located within UVA Medical Center at 1221 Lee St. in Charlottesville.

This move will impact the following specialties:

ALS

Brain injury and sports concussion

Epilepsy

General neurology

Huntington’s disease

Memory and aging care

Multiple sclerosis

Neurogenetics

Neuromuscular disorders

Neuropsychology

Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders

Pediatric neurology

Stroke

The new location offers:

A completely renovated space with additional exam rooms

Access to additional on-site specialists

Support for increased multidisciplinary care

We appreciate your assistance in educating patients about the move. Here are some reminders for those visiting our new clinic:

Patients should allow an extra 30 minutes to travel, park and register for their appointments.

Free parking is available in the Lee Street Garage (directly across from the hospital) and the 11th Street Garage (behind the Lee Street Garage).

UVA Medical Center valet parking is now available. To use this service, patients should look for signs as they approach the Lee Street Garage.

The main entrance to University Hospital is handicap accessible. Front door greeters are available to provide wheelchair assistance, directions and help patients with other needs.

For additional questions for concerns, patients may email [email protected]. Thank you for helping us ensure a smooth transition so that we may continue to provide advanced care to our patients.