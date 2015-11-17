UVA Named One of 11 U.S. Palliative Care Leadership Centers

The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) has named University of Virginia Health System as one of 11 Palliative Care Leadership Centers™ in the U.S. According to CAPC’s website, leadership centers are selected for “their clinical excellence, outstanding leadership, reputation and experience,” including the use of evidence-based best practices for palliative care.

“CAPC is a nationally recognized organization supporting excellence and growth in palliative care,” says Joshua Barclay, MD, a UVA palliative care specialist. “To be recognized as a leader in this field by CAPC is an incredible honor for us at UVA. We have steadily expanded our services with support from leadership at the UVA Medical Center, School of Medicine and School of Nursing. This has resulted in family-centered care that is effectively integrated into the comprehensive care provided at UVA.”

