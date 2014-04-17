UVA Joins National Neuroscience Clinical Trials Group

UVA is now one of just 28 hospitals in the U.S. participating in NeuroNEXT (the Network for Excellence in Neuroscience Clinical Trials). Sponsored by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health, NeuroNEXT members investigate novel treatments for brain and neurological conditions.

“As a NeuroNEXT site, UVA and our collaborators will be actively engaged in exploring new treatments for adults and children with both common and uncommon neurological diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis,” said neurologist E. Clarke Haley, MD, the principal investigator for NeuroNEXT at UVA.

The only NeuroNEXT member in Virginia, UVA is now involved in its first network clinical trial, which will examine the effectiveness of a medication to treat progressive multiple sclerosis.