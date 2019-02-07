UVA to Host Heart Failure Symposium

On Saturday, February 23, UVA Health System will host a Heart Failure Symposium for nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical therapists and occupational therapists who care for patients with heart failure. Some of the key topics to be covered include:

Pulmonary hypertension

Caring for the VAD patient

The role of palliative care in heart failure

The genetic link of cardiomyopathy and the role of genetic counseling

Understanding the use of new technology in the care of heart failure patients.

“Heart failure affects nearly 6 million Americans and is difficult to manage,” says UVA Heart and Vascular Center Nurse Practitioner Craig Thomas, MSN. “Providing an annual update on guidelines and care delivery models is important for the heart failure community.”

Heart Failure Symposium

Saturday, Feb. 23 | 7:45 a.m.-3:40 p.m. (lunch provided)

UVA McLeod Hall Nursing Building

5.7 Contact Hours Awarded

Registration deadline: Wednesday, Feb. 20

UVA staff can register on NetLearning. All others who are interested in participating, please email Melanie Richwine.