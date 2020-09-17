UVA Health Opening New Consolidated Breast Care Center This October

UVA Health is scheduled to open a new comprehensive Breast Care Center on Oct. 12. Based on feedback from patients, this 18,500-square-foot facility will house the majority of breast care services in one convenient location, which will help ensure coordinated visits and expand the focus on patient-centered care.

With the assistance of telehealth, patients will be able to meet with their entire care team in a single clinic appointment, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, genetics, plastic surgery and radiology.

The center will include the following:

Breast imaging/mammography

Breast surgery clinic

Breast medical oncology

Plastic surgery clinic

Infusion services

Genetics

Lymphedema therapy

Clinical trials

Supportive care services

Bone density

Flourish Positive Image Boutique

(Note that the new UVA Breast Care Center will not impact other UVA mammography and MRI imaging sites. These sites will remain open for screening services.)

“We are looking forward to sharing with the public our new Breast Care Center, including the latest technology and advanced treatment options, this October,” says Christi Sheffield, director of clinical operations for UVA Community Oncology. “We plan to have a welcoming space with a lot of natural light to provide the best possible setting to care for our patients. Our highly skilled, multidisciplinary team of specialists is excited to begin seeing patients this fall.”

UVA Breast Care Center

652 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 200

Charlottesville, Virginia

Free onsite parking



To tour the new center, or if you have questions, call Kelly Kruis at 434.243.4418 or Patricia Gaspard at 434.243.1805.

To refer a patient to UVA Health, call UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723.