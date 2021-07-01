UVA Health Now Sole Owner of Novant Health UVA Health System

UVA Health has become the full owner of Novant Health UVA Health System, a Northern Virginia regional health system previously owned by the two institutions through a joint operating company. With more than 1,000 inpatient beds throughout Virginia, UVA Health has now expanded its scope even further to provide patients statewide more opportunities to access clinical trials and the highly specialized care UVA Health is known for.

“As our academic health system expands throughout Virginia, we are able to provide the full range of primary and subspecialty care for patients throughout the Commonwealth,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health chief executive officer and UVA executive vice president for health affairs. “UVA Health will be able to provide greater access to cutting-edge therapies and clinical trials that can lead to better treatments for all in the years to come.”

A Closer Look at the Expanded UVA Health Network

UVA Health now has 100% ownership of all the facilities and assets that were formerly part of the joint operating company, including an integrated network of outpatient services and the following hospitals:

· Culpeper Medical Center

· Haymarket Medical Center

· Prince William Medical Center

Patients in Culpeper and Northern Virginia will benefit as UVA Health builds on the framework established over the past five years through the joint operating company to expand the range of available services, Kent said.

“Working together with the excellent team already in place, including our employed and independent physicians, we are looking forward to creating a new vision for healthcare in Virginia,” he said. “This relationship will help patients throughout the region more easily benefit from our high-quality care, the latest technology, groundbreaking research and clinical trials.

“Expanding our health system’s footprint will also provide us with more opportunities to fuel our teaching mission, which will benefit patients for decades to come by training the next generation of healthcare providers,” Kent added.

As UVA Health continues to navigate the new opportunities that lie ahead, they are committed to working with all referring providers to ensure your patients receive prompt, comprehensive care – and that you remain informed of their progress every step of the way.

