UVA Doctors App Lets You Research and Refer On the Go

Easily find the UVA specialist you’re looking for with the new UVA Doctors app, now available for Apple and Android devices. The comprehensive provider directory is fully searchable by name, specialty or condition treated. You can even flag your favorites, so you can quickly find those doctors you refer to most often.
In addition to current physician profiles and contact information, the UVA Doctors app provides direct links that will allow you to:
- Schedule an appointment
- Make a referral
- Contact our physician relations team
- Access EpicCare Link
- View the latest updates on UVA Physician Resource.
Download the UVA Doctors app today and let us know what you think! Email [email protected] with your feedback.
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians