Using Lifestyle Changes to Manage Type 2 Diabetes

Studies predict one in four Americans will have diabetes by 2050. A majority of those diagnosed with type 2 are managing their condition with pills or insulin injections, which can be costly, inconvenient and may cause unwelcome side effects.

In a new clinical trial now enrolling at UVA, researchers are taking a closer look at the potential of lifestyle changes to effectively manage this condition. The study will be led by UVA endocrinologist Anthony McCall, MD, and behavioral scientist Daniel Cox, PhD, who began researching and adopting this approach to diabetes management after his own diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. “We hope to empower patients, to give them the tools to help control diabetes on their own,” says Cox. The key: understanding of how daily choices impact blood glucose and adopting a deliberate plan for preventing glucose levels from spiking post-prandial.

Food as Medicine

There are certain foods, known as high glycemic load foods, which cause blood glucose levels to spike. Trigger foods can vary from person to person, so the foods that cause a patient’s blood glucose to rise may not impact someone else the same way. However, some of the most common high glycemic load foods include:

Grains, such as rice and wheat, often found in crackers, chips, pasta, bread and most baked goods

Dried fruits like raisins, dates, bananas and cranberries

Glucose-containing beverages like soda and energy drinks

Processed foods that contain a lot of carbohydrates

To understand how the body responds to certain foods, it’s essential to test blood glucose systematically, both before and two hours after a meal, explains McCall. Once a patient is aware which foods cause blood glucose levels to rise rapidly, he or she can adjust accordingly. Typically, choosing fresh vegetables and fruits, lean protein and dairy are better choices than the high glycemic load foods mentioned above.

Persistent Impact of Physical Activity

Another essential component of this treatment approach is increasing physical activity. When the body is moving, muscles use glucose in the blood for energy, even in the absence of insulin. Additionally, sustained moderate physical activity can reduce insulin resistance for up to 48 hours. The American Diabetes Association recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week; however this doesn’t have to mean extended periods of exercise. Short intervals of activity, whether it’s raking leaves or walking briskly, can have a positive impact as long as your heart rate is elevated and sustained for at least 15 minutes. For many people with type 2 diabetes, it takes half an hour to 45 minutes of moderate physical activity to achieve substantially lower blood glucose levels.

An Alternative Approach

“While there is no single cause identified for type 2 diabetes, we know that the foods we eat and a lack of exercise are important contributing factors,” says Cox. So to keep this condition in check, we look here first – making necessary lifestyle changes and adopting a deliberate plan to get blood glucose under control and prevent it from rising. Hear participants speak about the study experience in the video below and see an overview of eligibility requirements below: