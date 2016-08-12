U.S. News Ranks UVA No. 1 Hospital in Virginia

U.S. News and World Report’s 2016-2017 “Best Hospitals” guide has recognized eight University of Virginia Health System specialties and ranked UVA as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia.

Three UVA specialties were ranked among the top 50 in the U.S.:

Cancer – 31st

Urology – tied for 43rd

Nephrology – tied for 46th

Only approximately three percent of U.S. hospitals have a ranked specialty.

Five additional specialties were honored as “high performing,” placing them among the top 10 percent of their respective specialties:

This year’s guide also includes hospital ratings for nine common conditions or procedures based on care received by patients ages 65 or older. UVA is rated as “high performing” – the best possible rating – for all nine: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

These honors for UVA follow recognition from U.S. News for UVA Children’s Hospital, which has four specialties – urology, cardiology/heart surgery, neonatology and nephrology – recognized in the 2016-2017 “Best Children’s Hospital” guide.