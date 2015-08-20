U.S. News Honors Five UVA Adult Specialties and Four UVA Pediatric Specialties

U.S. News and World Report has honored five adult and four pediatric specialties at UVA Health System in the publication’s 2015-2016 “Best Hospitals” guide.

UVA’s Diabetes & Endocrinology program is ranked in a tie for 39th, placing UVA among approximately 3 percent of U.S. hospitals with a nationally ranked program. Four additional specialties were honored as “high-performing,” meaning they rank among the top 25 percent nationally in their specialties:

These five adult specialties join four pediatric specialties — neonatology, orthopaedics, pulmonology and urology — that are nationally ranked in U.S. News’ 2015-2016 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

“While rankings like these from U.S. News are just one of many ways to evaluate hospitals, I’m pleased to see the hard work of our team members from across the Health System received national recognition,” says Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “This reflects our ongoing efforts to become the safest hospital in America to receive and provide care.”

Read more.