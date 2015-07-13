Two UVA Programs Recognized by the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association (AHA) has recognized two UVA Health System programs for exceeding quality measures.

The UVA Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Center received two national quality awards for using treatment guidelines that speed recovery and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients, including the 2015 Get With The Guidelines®–Heart Failure Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award from the AHA and the American College of Cardiology Foundation. UVA was also named to the AHA’s Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll.

Read more about the UVA Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Center.

Award-Winning Stroke Care

The UVA Stroke Program received the 2015 Gold-Plus Achievement Award for achieving 85 percent or higher compliance with all Get With The Guidelines stroke achievement measures and 75 percent or higher compliance with five or more Get With the Guidelines stroke quality measures for two or more consecutive years.

UVA also received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite designation, which means UVA meets quality measures for reducing the time between hospital arrival and treatment with tPA, the clot-busting drug that reduces the effects of stroke and lessens the chance of permanent disability.

Learn more about the UVA Stroke Program.