Two UVA Children’s Hospital Specialties Honored in U.S. News ‘Best Children’s Hospitals’ Guide

Neonatology and pediatric urology specialties at UVA are nationally ranked in the 2014–2015 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

Urology is ranked 37th nationally, while neonatology is ranked 43rd. U.S. News based its children’s hospital rankings on several criteria, including patient safety and patient outcomes; the availability of specialized clinics and programs; staffing levels; advanced technology; certifications by certain outside groups; and a national survey of pediatric specialists.

“Having our programs ranked tells the region and the country that our institution stands toe-to-toe with the best in the land,” said James Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA, chair of the Department of Pediatrics. “In recent years we have made a renewed commitment to ensuring that the quality of the care we provide is top notch, and this is an effort from which we will never falter.”

