News Briefs: Statewide Clinical Trials Network, Cancer Nurse Navigators, & Echocardiography Research Awards

Statewide Clinical Trials Network Launches

The launch of our new clinical trials network is a key step toward expanding access to research across Virginia. By bringing trials closer to patients’ home communities, we’re making it easier for you to connect patients with early access to innovative, and sometimes life-saving, therapies not otherwise available. This network helps reduce barriers to enrollment and ensures more Virginians can benefit from the latest advances in care.

As part of the network, your patients can now access our POWER II trial for women 65 or older with early-stage, estrogen-receptor positive (ER+) breast cancer in Culpeper and Northern Virginia, in addition to Charlottesville.

Your patients can also enroll in the Enhanced Lithotripsy System (ELS) trial in Culpeper. This trial is evaluating a non-invasive device that uses electromagnetic waves and microbubbles to fragment kidney stones. It's examining whether this approach may offer a less-invasive alternative to surgery that could improve recovery times and reduce complications. For more information, contact Alexandra Stauffer at [email protected] or 434.924.6869.

Cancer Care Nurse Navigator Program

At UVA Health, every cancer patient is paired with a dedicated oncology nurse navigator. These experienced nurses serve as a consistent point of contact, helping patients move quickly from diagnosis to treatment while supporting them every step of the way with:

Rapid scheduling so patients are seen within days, not weeks

so patients are seen within days, not weeks Personal guidance through complex care plans and next steps

through complex care plans and next steps Barrier reduction with help for insurance, transportation, and language needs

with help for insurance, transportation, and language needs Seamless coordination across UVA Health’s cancer specialists and support services

across UVA Health’s cancer specialists and support services Ongoing support that improves patient confidence, adherence, and satisfaction

UVA Health Team Sweeps Prestigious Echocardiography Research Awards

For the first time, a single institution has claimed both of the American Society of Echocardiography’s top research awards — and it was UVA Health.

Matteo Morello, MD, received the Arthur E. Weyman Young Investigator’s Award for his work using ultrasound gene therapy to treat cardiomyopathies. This recognition comes with support to present his findings at international meetings, expanding global knowledge on promising new approaches for patients with heart muscle disease.

received the Arthur E. Weyman Young Investigator’s Award for his work using ultrasound gene therapy to treat cardiomyopathies. This recognition comes with support to present his findings at international meetings, expanding global knowledge on promising new approaches for patients with heart muscle disease. Bethany Gholson, BS, ACS, RCS, FASE, a research sonographer, earned the Brian Haluska Sonographer Research Award for her study on how aortic stenosis progression is affected by acute myocardial infarction — work that may shape earlier detection and better patient management.

These honors highlight UVA Health’s leadership in advancing echocardiography research that directly informs patient care, bringing the latest innovations closer to patients.