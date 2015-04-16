UVA Doc Named Among Top Orthopaedic Trauma Surgeons in North America

Orthopedics This Week has named UVA Health System orthopaedic surgeon David B. Weiss, MD, among 19 of the best orthopaedic trauma surgeons in North America. The healthcare publication compiled its list based on a phone survey of thought leaders in orthopaedic trauma.

Weiss has directed the Division of Orthopedic Trauma at UVA since 2010, where his specialties include complex fractures of the ankle, knee, hip, shoulder, and pelvis. “In addition to being a skilled surgical technician, Dr. Weiss is highly dedicated to education in orthopedic trauma,” wrote one survey respondent. “He has consolidated orthopedic trauma care in Central Virginia with his leadership skills, surgical acumen, teaching abilities, and bedside manner.”

The opportunity to quickly help a patient who has sustained a serious injury is what inspires Weiss. "The thing I like most about my work is being able to intervene in someone's life when they have just sustained a significant injury, be it a slip and fall with an ankle fracture or a bad car accident with multiple injuries, and be able to have an immediate and positive effect on their future," he says.