Top 3 Ways to Ensure Your Emergent Patients Get Rapid Care

At a Glance
- The Acute Cardiovascular/Cerebrovascular Emergencies (ACE) network was established to facilitate rapid transfer and admission of emergent patients.
- Utilizing established protocols correctly will help ensure patients get the care they need at the right time and in the right place.
- A case study shows the significant impact ACE can have when patients need advanced treatment not available at their local hospital.
When rapid response is critical to a patient’s survival, the processes in place to get him to the right place at the right time are just as important as the treatment itself. That’s why UVA Health System has implemented the Acute Cardiovascular/Cerebrovascular Emergencies (ACE) network.
With long-established protocols in place to
ensure rapid transfer and admission of patients experiencing a stroke or ST-elevation
myocardial infarction (STEMI), UVA has broadened its alert process in recent
years to include sudden cardiac
arrest, aortic dissection and aneurysm and pulmonary embolism.
“When patients have some type of life- or limb-threatening emergency, whether it is stroke or an acute coronary emergency like aortic dissection or massive PE, we give them a point of entry from any number of pathways, such as EMS, a referring provider or another ED,” says David Burt, MD, director of the UVA Chest Pain Center. “Once an alert is initiated, a UVA decision-maker can help make the right diagnosis, determine if coming to UVA is the right thing to do and then remove all barriers to get the patient here.”
Split Decisions
Each type of
emergent condition has a designated pool of attending physicians on call 24/7
to provide a customized solution for each patient. Sometimes that includes
sending a patient to another, closer hospital or consulting with another
provider on a diagnosis or treatment from afar via phone or using telemedicine
technology.
“For this network to be patient-centric, we want to do what makes sense for the patient,” says cardiac surgeon John Kern, MD. “Sometimes that means sending patients to our colleagues in Roanoke or elsewhere because the patient may not survive the long transport if sent to UVA. The goal of this network is to get people the quickest care possible.”
3 Ways to Make the Most of ACE
To ensure your
emergent patients get the right care at the right place at the right time, take
a look at the top three tips below for utilizing the ACE network protocols
effectively.
- Call the UVA Transfer Center at 844.XFERUVA (844.933.7882) and be clear that your patient has a cardiovascular or cerebrovascular emergency. For example, “if you have a patient with an aortic dissection, then tell the operator you have an aortic catastrophe,” says Kern. “If a provider calls me directly or does not notify the operator that it is an aortic emergency, then the process doesn’t happen as quickly.”
- Send images immediately. If images are uploaded to the UVA network, a UVA attending physician can look at a CT or other scan while speaking with the ED provider, confirm a diagnosis and begin planning treatment even before the patient is transferred.
- Utilize telemedicine. Videoconferencing technology is being widely used to provide remote consultations to stroke patients at UVA partner sites. The goal is to adopt the same protocols for acute cardiovascular emergencies as well. “The goal is to gradually incorporate telemedicine into all ACE network encounters so that patients can get in front of a screen and consult with a UVA provider before they arrive to us,” says Burt.
Time Sensitive Diagnosis
Acute Cardiovascular Emergencies Network: Time Sensitive Diagnosis for Strokes and Heart Attacks
Subscribe to Healthy Practice
Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians