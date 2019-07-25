Top 3 Ways to Ensure Your Emergent Patients Get Rapid Care

At a Glance

When rapid response is critical to a patient’s survival, the processes in place to get him to the right place at the right time are just as important as the treatment itself. That’s why UVA Health System has implemented the Acute Cardiovascular/Cerebrovascular Emergencies (ACE) network.

With long-established protocols in place to

ensure rapid transfer and admission of patients experiencing a stroke or ST-elevation

myocardial infarction (STEMI), UVA has broadened its alert process in recent

years to include sudden cardiac

arrest, aortic dissection and aneurysm and pulmonary embolism.

“When patients have some type of life- or limb-threatening emergency, whether it is stroke or an acute coronary emergency like aortic dissection or massive PE, we give them a point of entry from any number of pathways, such as EMS, a referring provider or another ED,” says David Burt, MD, director of the UVA Chest Pain Center. “Once an alert is initiated, a UVA decision-maker can help make the right diagnosis, determine if coming to UVA is the right thing to do and then remove all barriers to get the patient here.”

Split Decisions

Each type of

emergent condition has a designated pool of attending physicians on call 24/7

to provide a customized solution for each patient. Sometimes that includes

sending a patient to another, closer hospital or consulting with another

provider on a diagnosis or treatment from afar via phone or using telemedicine

technology.

“For this network to be patient-centric, we want to do what makes sense for the patient,” says cardiac surgeon John Kern, MD. “Sometimes that means sending patients to our colleagues in Roanoke or elsewhere because the patient may not survive the long transport if sent to UVA. The goal of this network is to get people the quickest care possible.”

3 Ways to Make the Most of ACE

To ensure your

emergent patients get the right care at the right place at the right time, take

a look at the top three tips below for utilizing the ACE network protocols

effectively.