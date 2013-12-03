Timely Consult for Your Complex Pediatric Patients

The cause of a patient’s symptoms is sometimes hard to pinpoint. If you need a second opinion, we are here to help. The Diagnostic Referral Clinic at UVA Children’s Hospital gives you easy access to a general pediatrician who has extensive consultative experience with difficult-to-diagnose cases. We spend up to an hour with your patient on an initial visit.

What We Offer

Second opinions

Help with diagnostic dilemmas

Timely appointments for your patient

Quick, easy access to services throughout UVA Children's Hospital

Appropriate subspecialty consultation by UVA subspecialists, if needed

Ongoing follow-up care for your patient

Direct, regular communication with you, the referring physician

When to Call Us

We often work with pediatricians and family medicine doctors who have exhausted all tests and treatments and are not sure where to refer patients experiencing ongoing, general complaints such as:

Headache

Chronic fatigue

Unexplained fevers or rashes

Weight loss

Joint and back pain

We can help determine if symptoms may be stress-related or if there is an underlying physical condition. We can also work with you on where to refer the child for subspecialty care within UVA Children's Hospital or beyond.

What to Expect

Your patient will be seen by pediatricians who have consultative experience. We will perform a thorough evaluation and send recommendations back to you with a written letter or phone call, depending on the urgency of condition. If ongoing care is needed, we will be sure to involve you in your patient’s care.

The Diagnostic Referral Clinic is led by Mark Mendelsohn, MD, who has more than two decades of experience caring for complex pediatric patients. He directs the UVA International Adoption Clinic and has won multiple awards for his clinical and teaching expertise in both inpatient and outpatient general pediatric settings.



When You’re Ready to Refer

For more information, call 434.924.5321 or visit UVA Children's Hospital. For directions to our Charlottesville clinic, visit Locations.