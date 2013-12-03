Timely Consult for Your Complex Pediatric Patients

The cause of a patient’s symptoms is sometimes hard to pinpoint. If you need a second opinion, we are here to help. The Diagnostic Referral Clinic at UVA Children’s Hospital gives you easy access to a general pediatrician who has extensive consultative experience with difficult-to-diagnose cases. We spend up to an hour with your patient on an initial visit.
What We Offer
- Second opinions
- Help with diagnostic dilemmas
- Timely appointments for your patient
- Quick, easy access to services throughout UVA Children's Hospital
- Appropriate subspecialty consultation by UVA subspecialists, if needed
- Ongoing follow-up care for your patient
- Direct, regular communication with you, the referring physician
When to Call Us
We often work with pediatricians and family medicine doctors who have exhausted all tests and treatments and are not sure where to refer patients experiencing ongoing, general complaints such as:
- Headache
- Chronic fatigue
- Unexplained fevers or rashes
- Weight loss
- Joint and back pain
We can help determine if symptoms may be stress-related or if there is an underlying physical condition. We can also work with you on where to refer the child for subspecialty care within UVA Children's Hospital or beyond.
What to Expect
Your patient will be seen by pediatricians who have consultative experience. We will perform a thorough evaluation and send recommendations back to you with a written letter or phone call, depending on the urgency of condition. If ongoing care is needed, we will be sure to involve you in your patient’s care.
The Diagnostic Referral Clinic is led by Mark Mendelsohn, MD, who has more than two decades of experience caring for complex pediatric patients. He directs the UVA International Adoption Clinic and has won multiple awards for his clinical and teaching expertise in both inpatient and outpatient general pediatric settings.
When You’re Ready to Refer
For more information, call 434.924.5321 or visit UVA Children's Hospital. For directions to our Charlottesville clinic, visit Locations.
