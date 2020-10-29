The Latest Updates from the UVA Health Newsroom

UVA School of Medicine Earns National Diversity Award

For the ninth consecutive year, the University of Virginia School of Medicine has earned a national award for its “outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

David S. Wilkes Elected to Prestigious National Academy of Medicine

David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

UVA Ranks 18th Among ‘Top 50 Teaching Hospitals for America’

Washington Monthly Magazine has recognized UVA Medical Center as the 18th best teaching hospital in the country in its 2020 edition of the “Top 50 Teaching Hospitals for America.”

Dr. Taison Bell Honored for Working to Transform Healthcare

For his work battling COVID-19 and his efforts to address racial health disparities, Business Insider has named UVA Health’s Taison Bell, MD, MBA, one of “30 Leaders Under 40 Changing Healthcare.”

UVA Cancer Center Improves Care for Brain Metastases

Efforts by the UVA Cancer Center to improve care for patients with cancer that has metastasized to the brain have provided insights and tools that aim to help doctors and patients make better-informed treatment decisions, enhance the care of brain metastases, and enable hospitals to improve the coordination and effectiveness of their interdisciplinary treatment programs.

