School of Medicine Dean, David S. Wilkes, MD, Elected to the National Academy of Medicine

David S. Wilkes, MD, dean of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

Wilkes was among 100 new members elected last month to the National Academy, which has more than 2,000 members chosen by current members for their contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, healthcare and public health.

“I am honored to be joining the National Academy of Medicine,” Wilkes said. “I am so appreciative of this recognition from national leaders in healthcare and scientific research.”

