Research Spotlight: Vascular Cell Communication & Vascular Health

What are you working on right now?

We study how proteins called ion channels help maintain blood vessel health. Ion channels act as tiny gates in the vascular walls, helping to regulate blood pressure and blood supply to vital organs.

Cells within the vascular wall are constantly communicating with one another, sending signals that affect the behavior of ion channels. This communication helps the blood vessels adapt to changes on a moment-to-moment basis.

However, in cardiovascular disorders, these interactions can break down or become harmful. Our goal is to identify the signals that promote healthy cell-to-cell communication and target them for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

What are the most intriguing potential clinical applications of your work?

Cardiovascular disorders are the leading cause of death worldwide, and dysfunction of the vascular wall is central to their development. Our research focuses on cellular abnormalities within the vascular wall in conditions such as hypertension, obesity, atherosclerosis, and lung injury. Our ultimate goal is to develop treatment strategies that target the abnormalities in the vascular wall and restore vascular function.

What made you choose UVA Health as the place to do your research?

UVA Health offers one of the strongest environments for cardiovascular research. The highly collaborative and interdisciplinary research community at UVA Health makes it easy to connect with experts in numerous disciplines. Importantly, our collaborations with the clinical team at UVA Health allow us to pursue studies that are clinically relevant. In addition, UVA’s core facilities provide access to cutting-edge technology and specialized expertise, allowing us to explore new research directions.

What do you wish more people knew about your area of research?

Blood vessels are not passive conduits for blood. In fact, they're dynamic, intelligent structures that play a vital role in maintaining physiological balance.

The vascular wall regulates blood pressure, delivers nutrients and signaling molecules to vital organs, and receives feedback from these organs. Within the vascular wall, multiple cell types engage in continuous communication to preserve health. When this communication breaks down or becomes harmful, it can lead to organ dysfunction and disease.

Understanding these cellular interactions is essential for uncovering the root causes of cardiovascular disorders.

How did you become interested in your area of research?

As a PhD student, I decided to study blood vessels because they're integral to every organ system. I saw them as potential “master regulators” of health and disease — a concept that continues to guide our research today.

Over time, our work revealed how local communication between neighboring cells shapes vascular function. By studying the signals that drive healthy or harmful interactions within the vascular wall, we hope to transform how cardiovascular disorders are understood and treated.