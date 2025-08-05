Healthy Practice
Research Spotlight: Improving Outcomes for Patients With Lymphoma & Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Craig Portell, MD, a hematologic oncologist at UVA Health, is working to improve outcomes — and reduce treatment burdens — for patients with lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
In this video and Q&A, he shares the future clinical impact of his work, the complexity and diversity of lymphoma subtypes, and what drew him to UVA Health.
Craig Portell, MD, discusses research that focuses on improving patient outcomes who have lymphoma.
