Research Spotlight: Expanding Access to Genetic Testing for Cancer

Kari Ring, MD: The world of cancer genetics has exploded in the last decade and we have learned so much about ways to help prevent cancer for patients and learning how to do that better for patients. And new ways to do that for patients is really exciting.

My name is Kari Ring. I am a gyn-oncologist here at the University of Virginia. I'm also Director of High Risk Breast and Ovarian Cancer Clinic, as well as our subspecialty lead for our mini clinics. In a nutshell, what I do in my job in the high risk clinic is I take care of patients who have a family history of cancer or have a mutation in their DNA that puts them at risk for cancer.

I help develop screening protocols for them, as well as risk reduction options to help prevent cancer for them.

Really, the understanding of genomics and genetics is the future of preventing cancer and taking care of cancer and the ability to have the Manning Institute to integrate genomics and genetics with our prevention and care options is really going to be practice changing for everyone here at the University of Virginia.