Research Spotlight: Getting to the Bottom of SIDS

I love that my research involves saving the lives of countless infants from sudden infant death syndrome, also known as SIDS, and other infant deaths that may occur suddenly and unexpectedly during sleep. This is the total motivation for my work in saving these lives. I also love that I get to work with countless other people, also focused on this one objective.

Well, my name is Fern Hauck, and I'm a professor of family medicine and of public health sciences. My research for many years has focused on SIDS.

It first started out looking at the risk factors for SIDS through a large case control study. It has then evolved into my current research, which involves a large group of researchers around the country, where we're developing innovative educational ways that we can have parents learn about the guidelines for safe sleep and other behaviors to help prevent these deaths.

Finally, I’m working on the genetic and metabolic factors that may be contributing to these SIDS deaths, again with a great group of researchers. These deaths occur unexpectedly without warning, so therefore all parents or caregivers of newborns need to follow the recommendations, and this is across the country and across all populations. We know that this can help save lives because it's been done in other countries. This is my ultimate goal and the goal of all the people I’m working with, and this is what keeps me motivated to continue this important research.