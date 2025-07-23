Skip to main content
Healthy Practice

Research Spotlight: Getting to the Bottom of SIDS

by Meghan Drummond

For more than 30 years, Fern Hauck, MD, has been involved in research, education, and developing interventions to reduce lives lost due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). And it all started with a call.

The Science of Safe Sleep: Saving Babies Through Research

