Research Spotlight: Breaking Down Barriers to Bring Innovative New Treatments to Patients

Many barriers make translating discoveries in the lab into effective new treatments difficult — such as a lack of resources, poor communication between disciplines, and complex regulations.

"This is where iTHRIV comes in," explains Karen Johnston, MD, MSc, director of the Integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia. "We help overcome these obstacles to find solutions to complex health challenges for our patients and communities."

The goal of iTHRIV is to empower healthcare providers, community members, researchers, and learners across Virginia.

A vascular neurologist at UVA Health, Johnston also conducts her own research to improve interventions for patients with large strokes.

Learn more about iTHRIV and Johnston's stroke research in this video and Q&A.