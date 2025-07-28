How Open, Timely Communication Improves Neonatal Outcomes

Brynne Sullivan, MD, is a neonatologist at UVA Health Children’s Level IV NICU. She helps ensure that the most critical newborns are cared for using advanced data analytics to identify problems early.

She shares why this was the perfect specialty for her, what she wishes everyone knew about newborn care, and how she works with providers throughout Virginia.

What made you decide to focus on neonatology?

I discovered my passion for neonatology during my pediatrics residency at the University of Virginia. I was intrigued by the complexity of neonatal physiology and the pace of critical care medicine. The field’s relatively recent and rapid advancements, especially compared to other pediatric subspecialties, made it an exciting area to pursue.

What’s your favorite thing about practicing as a neonatologist?

The privilege of caring for newborns and their families during some of their most vulnerable and critical moments.

Every day in the NICU brings unique challenges and opportunities to make a real difference. Whether it’s helping a premature infant breathe on their own, supporting families through uncertainty, or guiding a baby through a complex recovery, it’s incredibly fulfilling to be part of a team that works together to provide highly specialized, compassionate care. Watching these tiny patients grow stronger and go home with their families is the most rewarding part of what I do.

What’s something about your specialty you wish every provider knew?

Just how subtle early signs of serious illness can be in newborns, especially in premature infants.

In neonatology, small changes in vital signs, feeding patterns, or behavior can be the earliest indicators of subacute, potentially catastrophic conditions like sepsis or respiratory decompensation. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve outcomes by limiting the severity of the disease. Even for low-risk pregnancies and deliveries, delayed treatment of unexpected complications impacts lifelong health.

What role do providers play in improving neonatal outcomes?

Providers play a critical role in early detection and diagnosis for newborns. Timely recognition of the need for a higher level of neonatal care can result in lifelong improvements in a child’s health and survival.

Providers should consider referring to our program when caring for premature or medically complex newborns, especially those showing early signs of instability, such as feeding difficulties, abnormal vital signs, respiratory distress, or suspected sepsis. Infants with congenital anomalies or uncommon conditions may also benefit from early evaluation.

Referring providers should be vigilant for both risk factors and clinical conditions that increase the likelihood of complications in newborns. Our transport and clinical teams are always available to support decision-making and facilitate safe transfer when needed.

How do you approach collaboration with other providers?

Early consultation regarding respiratory distress, hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, infections, and congenital anomalies can lead to transfer to higher NICU care before such complications cause organ damage or brain injury.

During consultation with our NICU, referring providers can facilitate timely transfer by sharing detailed prenatal and perinatal histories, including maternal health, delivery complications, and early postnatal observations, to help us better assess risk and tailor care. Providers can also support early diagnosis by advocating for the use of up-to-date evidence-based practices and ensuring that families understand the importance of post-NICU follow-up care.

How does this partnership facilitate the transfer of care, and how is that managed?

I view referring providers as essential partners in delivering the best possible care for our patients. Whether it’s a quick consult or a complex case, I prioritize open, timely communication and value the insights that come from those who know the patient and family best. Ultimately, we’re all working toward the same goal: helping infants thrive and supporting families through every step of their journey.

When I meet a new patient, my first priority is to understand the full clinical picture, starting with a careful review of the referral details, prenatal and birth history, and any early signs of concern. In the NICU, every infant’s condition can change rapidly, so I approach each case with both urgency and thoughtfulness. I also make it a point to engage with the family by listening to their concerns, explaining our care plan, and building trust.

What’s one thing UVA Health Children’s can offer these patients that you think makes their experience better?

UVA Health offers patients access to cutting-edge neonatal care powered by advanced medical analytics, experienced multidisciplinary teams, and care that extends beyond the NICU and into our expert specialty clinics. Our team-based approach brings together neonatologists, pediatric subspecialists, therapists, lactation consultants, nutritionists, and social workers to provide coordinated, family-centered care that supports every aspect of an infant’s growth and development.

Need Help with a Critical Newborn?

UVA Health Children’s neonatal transport unit offers medical support through your patient’s journey to our NICU, where neonatologists like Sullivan help ensure they get world-class care.

If you’re unsure about something, but aren’t sure transfer is the right choice, we also consult on neonatal cases remotely.