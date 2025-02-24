Multidisciplinary Care, Innovative Treatments for Blood Cancers

At UVA Health, we offer comprehensive, cutting-edge care for patients with blood cancers. Our program includes a multidisciplinary team, access to innovative treatments, and a commitment to research.

“We have several collaborative teams specializing in lymphoma, myeloma, leukemia, and bone marrow failure diseases,” says Craig Portell, MD, who heads the hematologic malignancy program at UVA Health. “We also offer a cadre of clinical trials. And work with colleagues focused on basic science and translational work in blood cancers that help us determine future therapies for patients.”

Expertise Across All Blood Cancer Types

We treat all types of blood cancers, including:

Leukemia — including acute leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms

— including acute leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms Lymphoma — including mantle cell, diffuse large B-cell, follicular, chronic lymphoid leukemia, and T-cell

— including mantle cell, diffuse large B-cell, follicular, chronic lymphoid leukemia, and T-cell Multiple myeloma — including amyloidosis and other plasma cell dyscrasias

— including amyloidosis and other plasma cell dyscrasias Bone marrow failure disorders — including aplastic anemia

We provide disease-specific expertise through a coordinated team of hematologists, oncologists, transplant specialists, radiologists, pathologists, social workers, pharmacists, nurses, and genetic counselors, ensuring a comprehensive approach to patient care.

Cutting-Edge Treatments

UVA Health offers the latest in blood cancer therapies, including:

Stem cell transplantation — Expertise in both autologous and allogeneic transplants

— Expertise in both autologous and allogeneic transplants CAR T-cell therapy — FDA-approved treatments for lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma, with ongoing trials exploring expanded applications

— FDA-approved treatments for lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma, with ongoing trials exploring expanded applications Bispecific antibody therapy — A non–genetically modified immunotherapy that effectively engages T-cells to target cancer cells

— A non–genetically modified immunotherapy that effectively engages T-cells to target cancer cells Targeted and novel therapies — Small molecule inhibitors and combination therapies that minimize toxicity while maximizing effectiveness

— Small molecule inhibitors and combination therapies that minimize toxicity while maximizing effectiveness Clinical trials — Access to pioneering trials, including UVA Health investigator conducted studies on post-transplant maintenance therapies, cardio-oncology, novel drug combinations, and microbiome influences on treatment outcomes

When to Refer Your Patient for Advanced Expertise

Our team’s expertise may especially benefit your patients who:

Have acute leukemia, requiring advanced treatment planning

Have high-risk lymphoma or multiple myeloma, particularly if frontline therapies have failed

Could benefit from stem cell transplant or CAR T-cell therapy

Want access to clinical trials for novel treatments

Require specialized care for complex or rare hematologic conditions

Collaboration With Referring Providers

Whether your patient needs a second opinion, access to novel therapies, or specialized expertise, we’re here to help.

When you refer to us, you can expect:

Expedited patient scheduling , within days to a few weeks depending on medical need

, within days to a few weeks depending on medical need Pathology and radiology reviews as part of our comprehensive assessment

as part of our comprehensive assessment Clear, ongoing communication that ensures you remain informed about your patient’s progress

that ensures you remain informed about your patient’s progress Flexible partnership models, whether comanaging care or fully transitioning treatment to UVA Health

“We work in partnership with the patient, the patient's family, and their local oncology team,” confirms Karen Ballen, MD, Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at UVA Health.