Piedmont Nephrology Is Moving to Pantops

Piedmont Nephrology is moving to a new permanent location and is becoming part of UVA Primary and Specialty Care Pantops. Beginning Tuesday, March 5, our providers will see patients at the following address:

UVA Primary and Specialty Care Pantops

650 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 290

Charlottesville, VA 22911

For patients who have an appointment on or after March 5, the date, time and provider will stay the same, but the appointment will take place at this new location. It is a fully renovated space with plenty of free parking just outside the main entrance.

Providers at this location will include:

Brendan T. Bowman, MD

Uta Erdbruegger, MD

Amanda D. Renaghan, MD

To refer a patient to one of these physicians, please call 434.297.7140 or UVA Physician Direct at 800.552.3723. The new fax number for this location is 434.297.7235.