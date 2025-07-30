Pediatric News Briefs: Recognizing Sentinel Injuries & Sharing Research

Child Abuse Webinar

Child abuse often leaves behind tell-tale signs, known as sentinel injuries. When pediatricians know how to recognize these marks and how to act on them, children's lives can improve and families can break abuse cycles.

Jennifer Andrews, MD, specializes in child abuse. In this webinar, she'll share best practices, so you're prepared to help your patients.

Where? Via Zoom: Register here.

When? Wednesday, August 20th, 12:15-1 p.m.

In the News...

Researcher Kathleen A. Noorbakhsh, MD, published findings on the best practices for managing severe allergies at summer camps with epinephrine autoinjectors.

Pediatric cardiologist Shelby White, MD, shared information about how extreme heat can affect children, and how to recognize when kids need to cool off.

Christine Solorzano, MD, a pediatric endocrinologist, says a new CDC study on prediabetes is evidence that the standard American diet is failing our kids. But she urges families to avoid shame and guilt, and instead focus on healthy movement and talking to your doctor.