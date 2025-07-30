Pediatric News Briefs: Recognizing Sentinel Injuries & Sharing Research
Child Abuse Webinar
Child abuse often leaves behind tell-tale signs, known as sentinel injuries. When pediatricians know how to recognize these marks and how to act on them, children's lives can improve and families can break abuse cycles.
Jennifer Andrews, MD, specializes in child abuse. In this webinar, she'll share best practices, so you're prepared to help your patients.
When? Wednesday, August 20th, 12:15-1 p.m.
In the News...
Researcher Kathleen A. Noorbakhsh, MD, published findings on the best practices for managing severe allergies at summer camps with epinephrine autoinjectors.
Pediatric cardiologist Shelby White, MD, shared information about how extreme heat can affect children, and how to recognize when kids need to cool off.
Christine Solorzano, MD, a pediatric endocrinologist, says a new CDC study on prediabetes is evidence that the standard American diet is failing our kids. But she urges families to avoid shame and guilt, and instead focus on healthy movement and talking to your doctor.
Research in Motion: Improving Kidney Health for Preterm Babies
Jennifer Charlton: I love that I have the privilege and the pleasure of working with a large diverse group of researchers. I love that I have the opportunity to work with trainees, to teach them about our research and engage them in research. And I love that I have the opportunity to share that research with our patients and our families.
My name is Jennifer Charlton. I'm an associate professor in the department of pediatrics. And I am a pediatric nephrologist, which means that I take care of kids that have kidney problems. My lab focuses on adverse maternal environments and how they can impact long-term kidney health, particularly for those that are born preterm or born early.
I also collaborate with biomedical engineers from Washington University to develop non-invasive ways of measuring nephron number. So chronic kidney disease affects one in seven adult Americans, and in its most simple definition, chronic kidney disease is too few nephrons to do the work of the kidney. What most people donât understand is that all of your nephrons in a human are made at the time you're born full-term. If you are born preterm, the risk of chronic kidney disease is much greater, and that is because of the life-saving therapies that these babies undergo at a very early and vulnerable period. My future hope is that our research will impact the lives of these preterm neonates by developing targeted therapies to reduce their risk for chronic kidney disease over their lifetime.
