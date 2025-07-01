Pediatric News Briefs: Food Allergy Webinar & Asthma Care Updates

Food Allergy Webinar

As the new school year approaches, many of your patients and their families may have questions about food allergies.

Kara Coffey, MD, a pediatric allergist at UVA Health Children's will share information and answer questions about allergies.

Where? Via Zoom: Register here.

When? Wednesday, July 17, 12:15-1 p.m.



Severe Asthma Clinic Opening

Asthma is one of the most common long-term health conditions. While most children's asthma can be controlled with standard treatments, many children live with severe asthma. This type of asthma can be incredibly limiting and even fatal. Brittany Wall, MD, and Samantha Minnicozzi, MD, are launching a Severe Asthma clinic in January 2026 to better meet the needs of this patient population.

Expanded Area of Service for Allergies, Asthma, & Respiratory Concerns

Minnicozzi is also helping pediatric patients in a greater area of service. Twice a month, at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg, she sees patients with:

Food allergies

Eczema

Environmental allergies

Asthma

Saving Lives Through Research

Fern Hauck, MD, has focused much on understanding what causes SIDS in the hope it can be prevented. In this Research in Motion video, Hauck shares what she's currently working on and why it matters.