Pediatric News Briefs January 2026

Ask the Expert Series: Connective Tissue Disorders

In pediatric patients, connective tissue disorders can often present differently than they do in adults. This can lead to missed opportunities for early diagnosis and intervention. At UVA Health's Ehlers-Danlos clinic, pediatric and adult patients will be cared for.

Ina Stephens, MD, is a pediatrician and board-certified integrative health specialist.

If you have questions about connective tissue disorders in pediatric patients, make sure to sign-up early for Stephens' Ask-The-Expert session this January.

January 21 | 12:15-1 p.m.

Supporting Child & Family Wellbeing: Monthly Webinar Series

Each month, our child psychology team plans to share a 15-minute webinar followed by 30 minutes of live Q&A. This is an opportunity for every family to get access to expert advice and guidance. Please share this with your patients.

Positive Behavior Management in Young Children

Alisa Bahl, PhD

February 10 | 12:10 p.m.

Register here.

Two UVA Health Centers Earn National Accolades for Maternity Care

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center have been recognized among the nation’s best in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025–2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care, earning “High Performing” and “Maternity Care Access” designations for their exceptional outcomes and commitment to expanding high-quality maternity services in the communities they serve. Read more about this achievement.