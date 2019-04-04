Healthy Practice
Portable Perfusion Technology Provides Greater Control of Organ Procurement
At a Glance
- TransMedics Organ Care System is a warm blood perfusion and monitoring system
- OCS Lung gained FDA approval for standard bilateral lung transplantation
- UVA is now utilizing the OCS Lung for FDA-approved indications and others through clinical trials
- UVA is also part of a study examining the use of the OCS Liver machine to rehabilitate donor livers
Procuring healthy organs for transplant is like stirring up the perfect storm; there are so many components, so many variables that must align at just the right time and place to ensure a successful outcome. Recent advances in technology, however, are giving transplant surgeons greater control over some aspects of this process that have proven limiting in the past.
The
