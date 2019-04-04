Portable Perfusion Technology Provides Greater Control of Organ Procurement

At a Glance

TransMedics Organ Care System is a warm blood perfusion and monitoring system

OCS Lung gained FDA approval for standard bilateral lung transplantation

UVA is now utilizing the OCS Lung for FDA-approved indications and others through clinical trials

UVA is also part of a study examining the use of the OCS Liver machine to rehabilitate donor livers

Procuring healthy organs for transplant is like stirring up the perfect storm; there are so many components, so many variables that must align at just the right time and place to ensure a successful outcome. Recent advances in technology, however, are giving transplant surgeons greater control over some aspects of this process that have proven limiting in the past.

