Skip to main content
Healthy Practice

Portable Perfusion Technology Provides Greater Control of Organ Procurement

by Holly Cooper Ford

Courtesy of TransMedics, Inc.

Courtesy of TransMedics, Inc.

At a Glance

  • TransMedics Organ Care System is a warm blood perfusion and monitoring system
  • OCS Lung gained FDA approval for standard bilateral lung transplantation
  • UVA is now utilizing the OCS Lung for FDA-approved indications and others through clinical trials
  • UVA is also part of a study examining the use of the OCS Liver machine to rehabilitate donor livers

Procuring healthy organs for transplant is like stirring up the perfect storm; there are so many components, so many variables that must align at just the right time and place to ensure a successful outcome. Recent advances in technology, however, are giving transplant surgeons greater control over some aspects of this process that have proven limiting in the past.

The

YouTube Video

Subscribe to Healthy Practice

Get UVA Health news & information specifically for referring physicians

Article Topics