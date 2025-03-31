News Briefs: New Services + Skin Cancer Screening Event

New Multidisciplinary Sarcoma Program & Tumor Board
We recently created a new dedicated Sarcoma Medical Oncology program and tumor board for patients with sarcoma. The board includes orthopedic surgeons, surgical oncologists, pathologists, radiation oncologists, and medical oncologists — all with highly specialized training in treating sarcoma.
Our program offers the largest and most comprehensive sarcoma care team in Virginia. And our clinical trials allow patients access to new treatments and techniques not available elsewhere. We also offer prompt scheduling of new patients, typically within 1-2 weeks.
Orthopedic Urgent Care
We recently began offering orthopedic urgent care for patients ages 5 and older in Charlottesville. We accept walk-ins and appointments. Visits are billed as clinic visits rather than emergency or urgent care. Patients can receive treatment after hours and on Saturdays for:
- Broken bones
- Sprains, strains and other muscle, joint and tendon injuries
- Small cuts
- Sports-related injuries
We also offer:
- X-rays
- Prefabricated stints and splints
- Stitches
Read more about our orthopedic urgent care service.
Smell & Taste Disorders Program
About 20% of adults have a taste or smell disorder, and that figure is increasing due to COVID. In response to this high prevalence, we launched a new Smell and Taste Disorders program under our ENT services.
The clinical program:
- Offers specialized testing and treatment
- Offers counseling and validates patients’ experiences
- Introduces innovative and cost-effective testing strategies
- Integrates regular screenings into standard healthcare practices
The program includes a strong research component that seeks to innovate and inform clinical practices. Our research in this area includes identifying more efficient testing practices and normal ranges of smell.
Free Skin Cancer Screening Event
We're offering a free skin cancer screening event in on Saturday, May 3 in Charlottesville. This event is open to all. To sign up, call 800.223.9173.
