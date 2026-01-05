News Briefs: Cancer Nurse Navigators, Same-Day Care for Cancer Patients, & More

Cancer Nurse Navigators

Our cancer nurse navigators are here to support you when you have questions about a patient’s symptoms, diagnosis, or whether they may be appropriate for referral to UVA Health. They offer fast, knowledgeable guidance from inside our cancer center. View the full list of contacts.

Same-Day Care for Cancer Patients

We now offer a same-day care service for patients with urgent cancer-related needs so they can receive timely evaluation and treatment without waiting for a scheduled visit. Designed specifically for this patient population, it helps address symptoms or concerns quickly to reduce emergency department visits. See our same-day cancer care services and details.

Expanding Specialty Care Access

Bringing an estimated 50,000 additional appointment slots annually, the expansion at UVA Health Medical Park Zion Crossroads has opened. Almost 12,000 square feet on the second floor of the medical park was built out to add 30 exam and consult rooms, along with a laboratory suite for blood testing. Along with expanding access to existing services, the space enables UVA Health to add adult allergy and inflammatory bowel disease care.

Shaping Best Practices in Cardiac Imaging

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology recently named Jamieson Bourque, MD, as it's 2026 president. He will help guide national standards in nuclear cardiology — insights that inform advanced imaging and diagnostic care for our patients.