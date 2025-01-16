News Briefs: Cancer Treatments + CME Opportunities

MR-Linac Delivers High-dose Radiation With Precision

UVA Health’s MR-Linac combines the superior visualization of MRI and a linear accelerator into one innovative machine. This new treatment option is available for patients with pancreatic, liver cell, and prostate cancers, and renal cell carcinomas.

MR-Linac can treat hard-to-reach tumors and tumors in areas of the body that constantly move. Real-time MRI imaging allows our care team to tailor treatment to each patient’s anatomy on the day of their treatment.

That means we can offer more targeted treatment with fewer side effects. It can also reduce the number of days needed for treatment, from 30+ days to 5 in some cases.

Cytoreductive Surgery & Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) Now Available

We're accepting referrals for cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC to treat cancers that have metastasized to the peritoneum. This includes patients with these primary cancers:

Colorectal

Appendiceal Adenocarcinoma Low grade appendiceal mucinous neoplasm (LAMN) High grade appendiceal mucinous neoplasm (HAMN) Goblet cell carcinoma

Gastric

Ovarian

Mesothelioma

This two-part treatment includes:

Cytoreductive surgery to remove visible cancer

HIPEC or chemotherapy with a heated solution

To be a candidate, patients must:

Be healthy enough for the full-day procedure and a 7-10 day recovery in the hospital

Derive a long-term oncologic benefit from the treatment

CME Opportunities for Hematology/Oncology, Pediatrics

2025 45th McLemore Birdsong Pediatric Conference

This conference offers three half-days of content on a variety of case-based, clinical practice-oriented lectures covering abroad range of topics relevant to physicians, advanced practice providers, and nurses in pediatric and family practice settings.

Conference Details

Friday, March 21-Sunday, March 23

UVA Alumni Hall, Charlottesville, VA

Credits: AMA PRA Category 1 Credits (15.50 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (15.50 hours), Hours of Participation (15.50 hours)

2025 Updates in Hematology & Hematologic Malignancies

This conference aims to enhance the knowledge and competencies of hematology professionals, enabling them to apply the latest evidence-based strategies to improve patient outcomes across the spectrum of hematologic diseases.

Conference Details

Friday, April 11 | 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Omni Hotel | Charlottesville, VA

Credits: AMA PRA Category 1 Credits (6.00 hours), ABIM MOC Part 2 (6.00 hours), ACPE (6.00 hours), ANCC Contact Hours (6.00 hours), IPCE (6.00 hours)

